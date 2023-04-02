‘BJP rally in Hooghly resorted to vandalism’

Kolkata: Trinamool leader Shashi Panja, on Sunday, condemned BJP’s ‘Shobajatra’ rally in Hooghly where the rally members allegedly resorted to vandalism.



Panja alleged that in the rally led by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, members resorted to vandalism. She said that the properties of common people were vandalised. “This explains that the actions of the rally led by Dilip Ghosh were premeditated. This was done to disrupt peace. The BJP Ram Navami rally had also resorted to violence and so did their Nabanna rally earlier. The destructive intention was clear in all these rallies. During the rule of this BJP-led Central government, incidents of communal clashes have increased,” she alleged.

Shashi added: “State government is taking strict measures against what happened during the BJP’s Hooghly rally. We condemn this and will not allow anyone to disturb peace in the state.”

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that unknown miscreants allegedly attacked their leaders and workers during a rally at Rishra in Hooghly on Sunday evening. The accused persons allegedly vandalised several vehicles and also pelted stones. BJP claimed that Biman Ghosh, one of their MLAs, was injured.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also participated in the rally. However, he remained unhurt. His bodyguards took him to a safe place. A large contingent of police was deployed to control the situation.