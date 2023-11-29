BJP rally: Efficient mgmt by traffic cops keeps snarls at bay

A major traffic snarl affected the movement of common people on Wednesday in and around Central Kolkata due to the BJP rally and a meeting in front of the

Victoria House.

However, due to prompt and quick decisions taken by the traffic cops, the congestion cleared very soon after the rallies passed through the areas.

Even after the meeting was over, the situation remained normal as traffic cops dispersed the traffic promptly which gave a sigh of relief to the people returning from offices.

According to sources, since morning traffic cops were seen in an alert position to tackle the situation. As time passed, BJP rallies from North Kolkata and Sealdah moved towards the meeting venue, almost choking the vehicular traffic in Central Kolkata.

To manage the rush, cops diverted vehicular movement through other roads. The South Kolkata bound vehicles were diverted through other adjacent road.

Apprehending harassment, many people tried to reach their destinations before the rallies started but had to face inconvenience due to fewer buses. The buses which were plying got stuck in traffic snarls on MG Road, Strand Road and CR Avenue among others.

According to private bus operators, at least 50 per cent of buses were kept off route from 10 am till 3:30 pm. The services at Central Kolkata, including MG Road, Strand Road and SN Banerjee Road among others were congested and led to buses delaying by three to four hours.

Routes to Sealdah and Howrah stations were affected, leading to passengers suffering as they struggled to catch

trains on time.

“At least emergency vehicles were guided and Kolkata Police was able to guide the traffic but in such political programmes, routes do remain affected. This could be held on a holiday like Sunday when offices in the area remain closed but instead the programme was conducted on a weekday,” a taxi operator said.