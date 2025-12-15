BJP proves they are ‘Bangla-Birodhis’: TMC after another ‘SIR-related death’

Kolkata: “Another life lost. Another family shattered. And once again, the BJP proves that they are Bangla-Birodhis,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said in a post on its X handle after another man allegedly died by suicide out of fear related to the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal.

A 60-year-old man, Sushanta Biswas, a resident of Nadia district, allegedly died by suicide after being gripped by anxiety over his name not appearing in the 2002 voters’ list.

“This fear was compounded by repeated warnings from BJP leaders that the names of millions in Bengal would be deleted. Such statements have created panic instead of clarity, insecurity instead of confidence,” the party wrote. Sushanta Biswas was reportedly anxious about the possibility of being detained and deported as his name was missing from the 2002 voters’ list, although his mother’s name did appear in it. His wife, Namita Biswas, said: “He was always afraid.

He had almost stopped talking. We tried to explain things to him, but he would only talk about the SIR.

He kept saying that if they take me to jail, I will get a six-year sentence.’” Biswas was found hanging in his home on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, another man, Jalaluddin Sheikh, also allegedly took his life late Sunday night, reportedly due to similar fears surrounding the SIR process. A 75-year-old man from Sahajadpur in Murshidabad district allegedly died after consuming pesticide due to fear linked to the SIR process. His surname was reportedly misspelt in the enumeration form, which is believed to have caused him severe distress. Family members said he had consulted local Panchayat members several times but remained dissatisfied with the explanations provided.

On Saturday, while working in his field, he allegedly consumed pesticide.

He managed to return home and inform his family, who rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his condition on Sunday midnight.

In its post, the TMC asked: “Why is this fear being manufactured only in certain states? Why are Bengali-speaking citizens repeatedly made to prove their belonging? Is this really about electoral reform, or about intimidation because the BJP knows it cannot win Bengal democratically?”