‘BJP powerhouse of criminals, 134 MLAs & MPs facing charges’

Exposing the alleged criminal involvement of BJP leaders, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the second episode of “Jan Ki Baat” campaign on Wednesday raised concerns over Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Achhe Din”.

Trinamool on Wednesday released the second episode, raising concerns over the criminal activities of BJP leaders. On social media it asked: “Kya Yeh Hai Parivartan, Modiji?”

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress’s official handle posted on X: “With more than 134 MPs & MLAs facing criminal charges against women, @BJP4India is a storehouse of offenders. Perpetrators like @b_bhushansharan highlight the party’s association with individuals accused of corruption, sexual harassment, and even rape. PM @narendramodi, if your promised ‘ache din’ were meant for CRIMINALS, we no longer desire them! Bohot Hui Mann Ki Baat, Ab Hogi Jan Ki Baat.”

During the first episode of “Jan Ki Baat”, TMC raised questions on Prime Minister Modi’s “unfulfilled promises” of employment and missing 20 crore jobs. Wednesday’s episode shed light on the protest by Indian wrestlers in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award meaningless and returned her laurels,” reads a press statement issued by TMC.

The ADR report’s stark findings reveal that a staggering 36 per cent of BJP MPs have criminal cases against them, with 25 per cent facing serious criminal charges. “From harassment to rape, the list of charges against BJP MLAs and MPs keeps growing. @BJP4India, we don’t think your moral compass can find its way back anymore! #JanKiBaat”, Trinamool IT Cell incharge Debangshu Bhattacharya posted on X.

The tragedy doesn’t end here — pictures of alleged perpetrators in the IIT BHU gang rape case alongside BJP heavyweights like PM Modi, J P Nadda, Smriti Irani and Yogi Adityanath have surfaced, raising serious questions about the party’s credibility and its commitment to ethical governance, Trinamool alleged.

In a separate development, the ruling party in the state posted on social media on the Manipur issue. It said: “For 259 days, Manipur has been in the throes of violence and bloodshed!After the arrest of a @BJP4Manipur district leader for the murder of a senior police officer, Moreh witnessed fresh violence, resulting in the tragic demise of a police commando.”