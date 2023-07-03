BJP politicising death of worker in Purulia: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP engaged in a blame game over the death of a saffron brigade worker in Purulia with the former accusing the latter party of “politicising a death”.



The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari shared that a BJP worker, Bankim Hansda, who was a member of the Scheduled Tribe community in Purulia, went missing when he stepped out of his home to campaign for the Panchayat poll elections.

The body of Hansda, who was a booth-level general secretary of the BJP, was found later.

Adhikari alleged that he was murdered by “TMC goons” and demanded a CBI investigation since he felt that the police will not conduct an impartial investigation. He alleged that the regional TMC has established a “Jungle Raj” in the area.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has criticised Adhikari for allegedly politicising a death.

He said that TMC condemns all forms of violence in the state. He said that Adhikari must refrain from making baseless accusations about tribal in this state.

Ghosh took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We strongly condemn all forms of violence in the state. At this juncture, I request LoP @SuvenduWB to refrain from making baseless accusations about tribal well-being in Bengal. It’s disgraceful that Mr Adhikary is busy politicising a death, instead of seeking justice for the victim.”

Meanwhile, it is learnt that under the instructions of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Samir Chakraborty will meet the families of the deceased who lost their lives or were injured in lightning strikes in two separate incidents in Gangajalhati Block and Bishnupur in Bankura.