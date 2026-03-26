BJP plotting to delete names of bona fide citizens from poll list: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring against the country's bona fide citizens by deleting their names from the electoral rolls under the pretext of the SIR exercise. Canvassing for TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy at a rally in Jalpaiguri district's Dhupguri, he also accused the saffron party of indulging in politics on the basis of religion and diverting people's attention from core issues of livelihood and housing. "The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring against the bona fide citizens of the country. In the name of SIR, those living here for a hundred years are being forced to give proof of their citizenship. "Even elderly people are being asked to stand in queues for hours, just to see their names either deleted (from the electoral rolls) or under adjudication," the TMC national general secretary alleged.

Banerjee claimed that people belonging to indigenous communities are being asked to furnish proof of their citizenship in BJP-ruled Assam. "The BJP is doing whatever they want. But we won't allow them to commit such atrocities on the public," he asserted. Accusing the BJP of dictating people's dietary habits, he said, "Who are they to decide what we will eat? Who are they to decide what we will wear?" Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy, said that instead of talking about core issues like livelihood and housing, the BJP was "pitting one community against another". Claiming the TMC always keeps its promises, the TMC's Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, said, "From women's empowerment initiative 'Lakshmir Bhandar' to 'Yuva Sathi' and 'Students Credit Card' for the youths, we have ensured that every intended beneficiary got their dues." "We work for those who support and vote for us and those who don't. Let me ask the BJP functionaries what the BJP governments in 15 states did for the masses. What did they do for the women and youths?" he posed. Referring to the 10 pledges made by the TMC in its manifesto, Banerjee said these include continuing the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, providing financial assistance to women, ensuring pucca houses for all under housing schemes, doorstep delivery of healthcare services, piped drinking water to every household even if the Centre withholds funds, and old-age pension for all senior citizens.