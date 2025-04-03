BJP planning riots, says CM; urges to observe Ram Navami peacefully

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, urged the people of Bengal to peacefully observe the Ram Navami celebrations and accused the BJP of dividing communities by playing the religion card.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP believes in only divide and rule policy.

“The jumla party’s (BJP) only one-point agenda is to divide the country. They only believe in divide & rule policy which we don’t. First learn to respect the Constitution and then take away someone’s rights,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, accused the BJP of spreading fake videos. “Yesterday some news was spread that I have resigned. Police have registered an FIR. The jumla party only believes in divide-and-rule policy. Fake videos are being circulated every day. Earlier attempts were made to pass off videos of Gujarat riots as those from Murshidabad,” she said.

“Are they (BJP) trying to introduce a new religion which doesn’t match the religious preachings of Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda and our Vedas? Is it there to divide people, the country and to trigger riots?” she said. Referring to the disruption she had faced during her Oxford lecture, Banerjee said: “Why I have to face a question in the foreign land if I am a Hindu. Who are they? Am I compelled to reply to BJP.”

She also attacked the Left saying that they support BJP during the election. She also stated that the BJP was trying to trigger riots and it is their game plan.

Banerjee also urged the people to take out Ram Navami procession in a peaceful manner. Bengal chief minister slammed the Centre over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was tabled on Wednesday morning. This remark came as Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lower House for consideration and passage.

Banerjee on Waqf Bill said: “Our MPs are fighting for Waqf today. The Jumla Party is only one-point programme: to divide the country. They believe in divide and rule policy - something that we don’t. We follow our constitution. We should all first respect the Constitution before doing anything else. Always remember: Dhormo jaar jaar, utsab sobaar. I listen to the sermons of Shri Krishna, and read Swami Vivekananda, Netaji, Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Abul Kalam Azad, and Ramakrishna. Kormo jaar, dhormo taar. Religion serves its purpose when karma is fulfilled with humanity. If one’s karma is inhumane, they cannot pay their respects to any religion. I respect all religions.”