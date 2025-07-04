BJP picks Samik Bhattacharya as Bengal chief in strategic shift to softer Hindutva?

Kolkata: Amid internal discord and the repeated failure of its hardline Hindutva approach in successive elections in Bengal, the central leadership of the BJP appears to be shifting towards a softer Hindutva strategy with an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls.

This is evident in their decision to back Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya for the post of state president over several prominent contenders.

Bhattacharya, who has so far promoted an inclusive “sab ke saath” approach, enjoys broader acceptance across various factions within the BJP and has earned the trust of the central leadership to lead a unified front for a party that has long been mired in infighting.

Prominent BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, and Dilip Ghosh have consistently relied on consolidating Hindu votes during elections. While Hindutva has long been a political cornerstone for the BJP, the party failed to grasp its declining electoral viability in Bengal’s changing political landscape. As a result, the BJP has not only lost every bypoll since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but also witnessed a drop in vote share in Hindu-dominated areas.

After taking charge as state president, Samik Bhattacharya struck a more conciliatory note in his maiden speech, stating that the BJP is not against Muslims and is committed to their welfare — a clear departure from the rhetoric often used by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders. Political experts believe this shift reflects a strategic compulsion for the BJP, as winning elections in Bengal solely on Hindu votes is no longer viable. A low-profile leader, Samik Bhattacharya gained the trust of the BJP’s central leadership for several reasons.

Unlike Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, or Dilip Ghosh, he avoids making controversial statements. Amid ongoing tensions between these leaders, Bhattacharya emerged as the most acceptable choice.

A long-time RSS member since 1971, and associated with the BJP for nearly four decades, he carries the confidence of both old guards and central leaders.

With the leadership baton now passed to him, a reshuffle in the party’s organisation is expected later this month. Bhattacharya is likely to form a team of his choosing with a focus on 2026 Bengal polls. Party insiders suggest that veteran leaders sidelined in recent years may be brought back to address internal rifts that have hurt the party’s electoral prospects.

Bhattacharya has already begun signalling his intent, stating: “Old BJP activists must understand that the party cannot grow without the inclusion of new members. We need people from diverse sections of society.

New members aren’t made to order like idols in Kumartuli. At the same time, the newcomers should remember that the old guard once contested elections under the most challenging conditions, knowing well that defeat and forfeiting deposits were almost certain.”