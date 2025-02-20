BJP Panchayat member, husband ‘demand bribe’ to hand over Awas Yojana payment to beneficiaries

BALURGHAT: Allegations of bribery have surfaced against BJP Panchayat member Anjali Sarkar and her husband, Tapas Sarkar, in connection with the Bangla Awas Yojana. The incident has caused a stir in Mubarakpur-Kanaipur village under the Saidpur Panchayat. Following written complaints from local residents, Harirampur BDO Atri Chakraborty and Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Premchand Nuniya have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, 10 poor residents, including Chandra Debsharma, Hari Sarkar, Ananta Sarkar and Amulya Deshi, received the first installment of Rs 60,000 in their bank accounts under the Bangla Awas Yojana and had already begun house construction. However, Anjali Sarkar and her husband allegedly visited them, demanding Rs 5,000 from each beneficiary. They also reportedly threatened to withhold the second installment if the payment was not made on time.

It is further alleged that while Anjali Sarkar holds the official position, her husband, Tapas Sarkar, makes all major decisions. Several villagers claimed they were compelled to pay the bribe out of fear of confrontation. Those who refused expressed concern that giving away Rs 5,000 from their limited funds would significantly hinder house construction. Despite this, some residents, including Jino Sarkar and Bharati Sarkar, mustered the courage to file a formal complaint with the Harirampur BDO and Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati already, highlighting their helplessness. “We received Rs 60,000 as the first installment but considering the current prices of materials, even laying the foundation is difficult. If we have to pay Rs 5,000 from this amount, how will we build our homes? We want our grievances to be addressed,” they stated in their complaint.

However, both Anjali Sarkar and Tapas Sarkar have denied all allegations. Tapas Sarkar claimed: “A few people are deliberately trying to defame me and my wife.”

Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Premchand Nuniya condemned the alleged bribery, stating: “Such accusations cannot be tolerated. I was shocked after receiving the written complaint and will recommend appropriate action to the authorities.”

Meanwhile, BDO Atri Chakraborty assured an investigation into the matter. “Both giving and taking bribes are criminal offenses. A thorough probe will be conducted,” he said.