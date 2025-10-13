BJP Panchayat member from South 24-Parganas joins TMC

Kolkata: Bengal BJP seems to be facing “bigger” obstacles in the 2026 Assembly elections in the state for more reasons than one.

An acute organisational deficiency and “unhappiness” of a section of party leaders over the internal discord within the saffron camp in the state contribute to the worry of the state BJP ahead of a high-voltage electoral battle next year.

Kartik Sardar, a BJP Panchayat member of Pratapnagar in South 24-Parganas, on Sunday joined Trinamool Congress at a programme at Rabindra Bhawan in Rajpur in the presence of party MLA from Sonarpur Dakshin Lovely Moitra, organisational president of Diamond Harbour-Jadavpur Subhasish Chakraborty, and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty. Sardar, after joining Trinamool Congress, has said: “Trinamool Congress is the choice when it comes to development.” Local MLA Moitra stated: “There is no question of Trinamool Congress getting stronger. Our party is already strong as our leader, Mamata Banerjee, always shows the path of development.”

In May this year, in a jolt to the Bengal BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, former Union minister, and Adivasi face of BJP in North Bengal, John Barla, had joined the Trinamool Congress.

Because of a host of social and development schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee government, the ruling Trinamool Congress outmatches BJP in the ground game. As things stand, the odds are stacked against the BJP in Bengal.

Joining of Sardar, known as an active leader in Trinamool, is significant, as per the view of the political observers. The ruling party is very strong in the region. The joining of Sardar in Trinamool may put the saffron party in more difficulties.