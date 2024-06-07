BJP Panchayat head, among others, join Trinamool

Cooch Behar: The head of Nayarhat Gram Panchayat left the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Mampi Barman, Panchayat head of Nayarhat village Panchayat in the Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency and Hemanta Barman, BJP Panchayat Samiti member of the Mathabhanga Block, have both joined the Trinamool Congress.



Trinamool District president Abhijit De Bhowmik welcomed them by presenting the party flag at the district office on Wednesday night.

Mampi Burman stated: “I felt unable to fulfill my duties. I joined the TMC to serve the people.”

Bhowmick said: “Following the LS poll results, we engaged in discussions with local leaders and successfully convinced the Nayarhat village Panchayat chief and BJP Panchayat Samiti member to join the TMC. While many express interests in joining, we ensure proper consultation with local leadership before admitting new members.” BJP Cooch Behar South Assembly MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey remarked: “They were coerced into joining. People will respond in due time.” Out of 21 Panchayat seats in Nayarhat Gram Panchayat, the TMC won 9 seats in the last elections.