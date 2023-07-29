BJP orchestrates violence & propagates it, says TMC

Reacting sharply to Union minister Anurag Thakur’s comments on the violence in the recently-concluded Panchayat elections in Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Cabinet minister in the state Shashi Panja said it is the BJP who creates and propagates violence.

Panja said Thakur should be behind bars for his “Goli Maro……Desh ke Gaddar o Ko” (shoot ... the traitors of the country) comment.

“Thakur was the man who made such a statement. He should have been in jail. He is free only because he belongs to the BJP. Why is he visiting Kolkata? Why are they not going to Manipur? The Prime Minister is silent on incidents happening in the north-eastern state. The Union ministers are following suit. Thakur should be in Manipur now. He is here to speak about violence. It is the BJP that creates violence,” Panja said.

The Union minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs while on a tour in the city on Saturday trained his guns on the Mamata Banerjee government accusing it of triggering violence in the rural elections.

Thakur also said: “The people of Bengal want to get rid of Mamata didi’s dictatorship, want to make lotus bloom here.”

Countering Thakur’s allegations, Panja said: “BJP is the party that made some astrological predictions saying that they would overthrow this democratically elected government in Bengal. They would impose President’s Rule. This was the party that tried to show Bengal in a poor light. Manipur has to be discussed. Why is the PM not putting his statement in Parliament? Why are BJP MPs not visiting Manipur?”

Thakur, on Saturday, questioned why the MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who are going to Manipur are silent on the incidents of violence and bloodbath in Bengal. The Union minister’s comments come at a time when the Monsoon Session in the Bengal Assembly is on and the ruling party is moving a special motion to discuss and condemn the situation in violence-ridden Manipur.