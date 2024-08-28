‘BJP orchestrated violence during ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ to create unrest...’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday accused the BJP of orchestrating violence in the name of holding ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (Nabanna march) which was originally called by ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’, apparently an apolitical students’ front.



Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the BJP instigated so that a major law and order situation could be created in the city. The police, despite being attacked, maintained calm and restrained. Criminals were hired from outside.

Kunal Ghosh said that the march was a well-scripted plot by the BJP. “Conspiracy has been hatched against Bengal to bring anarchy in the state and attempts are being made to channelise people’s emotions in connection with the RG Kar incident by the BJP to create unrest in the state...” he said.

“The protestors broke barricades and pelted stones at the police. Who were they in the name of Chattra Samaj? Their first task was to break the barricades. How can this be allowed? Policemen got injured. CPI(M) showed restraint but goons backed by the BJP did all this and tried to bring anarchy in West Bengal,” said Ghosh.

“…We salute people’s emotion to seek justice after a heinous crime has taken place (RG Kar hospital rape and murder case), but the BJP is trying to use is to spread anarchy,” added Ghosh. “Make no mistake, this isn’t a protest for justice, its chaos orchestrated by @BJP4India – hired goons running amok, smashing barricades and attacking on-duty police officers. This is a deliberate plot to incite unrest and destabilize Bengal,” TMC had stated earlier. TMC MP Mahua Moitra said: “Police get bricks thrown at them by #WeDontNeedNoEducation ‘Chhatras’, SHO’s head split. Many policemen were hurt. And @BJP4Bengal calls bandh to protest police ‘atrocities’. Same old playbook.” She further added: “No – bodies have not fallen. Sorry BJP & GodiMedia for disappointing your ghoulish desires. This is not a common citizen’s march. Students? Women? Barely. A bunch of goons throwing bricks at police & goading them to react.”