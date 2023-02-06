‘BJP opposing separatist views in Tripura, fanning it in Bengal’

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of “double-speak” and “hypocrisy” for opposing separatist demands in Tripura but allegedly fanning the same in Bengal by creating confusion, division and provocation.



Addressing a Press conference, senior TMC MLA Shashi Panja accused the BJP of ‘double standards’.

She said: “BJP’s party line is unclear. Their principles keep changing. They are resorting to double-speak. Recently, in an interview with a national English news channel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the BJP will not entertain any separatist demands that are being raised in Tripura. The Tipra Motha has been raising the demand for a Greater Tripura. On the contrary, in Bengal, BJP leaders are fanning separatist views.”

Panja added: “BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, John Barla, Bishnu Prashad Sharma, among others, are making separatist demands which pertain to the separation of six districts in North Bengal. They are demanding a Union Territory. This differs from the party’s stand in Tripura. This is double-speak.”

She warned that this stance by the saffron brigade is “dangerous” and said that TMC condemns it.

”BJP works for the fulfilment of selfish goals. They work with vested political interests with elections in mind. Our leader Mamata Banerjee does not keep changing her promises based on which state she is in. Trinamool Congress promises development in every state. Our Tripura manifesto promises development as the one in Bengal did before the Assembly elections,” Panja remarked.

In Tripura, Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) is demanding a “Greater Tipraland”.

It aims to empower the Tipra community. Assam BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, considered BJP’s strategist for elections in North-Eastern states, recently said that the core demand of Tipra Motha creating Greater Tipraland cannot be accepted. He said that if such demands are accepted in Tripura, they will also surface in other North Eastern states.