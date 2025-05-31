BJP names Ashis Ghosh as candidate for Kaliganj bypoll

Kolkata: The BJP on Saturday named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the assembly bypoll in Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district. The ruling TMC has nominated Alifa Ahmed, the daughter of Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose death in February necessitated the by-election. The Congress has named Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has extended support to him. The voting will be held on June 19, and the results will be declared on June 23.