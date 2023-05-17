BJP mulls mass drive akin to ‘Nabajowar’, TMC views it as ‘frustration’

In what is being viewed as an effort to trump the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign, BJP is mulling launching a similar initiative ahead of the rural elections but the ruling party has termed such a move by the Opposition as an indication of the saffron camp’s “frustration”.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is already having “nightmares” after seeing the turnout at Abhishek’s rallies. He is feeling “frustrated and that is quite apparent from his behaviour lately”, he remarked.

TMC’s drive has been apparently witnessing massive turnout of people as the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is conducting roadshows and public meetings in every district he is visiting as part of the campaign.

He has set out on a journey that will see him covering as many districts as possible in 60 days. Abhishek has highlighted that no such party in India had ever attempted to do the same and the results of which he believes will bear fruit in the upcoming panchayat elections.

It is learnt that the BJP has also decided to launch a similar campaign ahead of the rural elections. Sources said that it plans to launch a ‘padayatra’ that will aim to cover 5000 km, passing through 200 Assembly constituencies. It will seek to visit 5000 villages and 1000 Gram Panchayats. This rally will be led by the youth wing of the BJP and will see participation by the top rung leaders, it is learnt. Sources said that BJP plans to do all this in just 21 days.

TMC insiders believe that the BJP is feeling intimidated by the huge turnout of the ‘Tronamool-e Nabajowar’ campaign. Further, it is perhaps a bit late for the saffron brigade to organise such a campaign since the presence of a huge number of people in TMC’s campaign is already indicating which side the wind is blowing presently, the Trinamool source said.

“People are with TMC and that is crystal clear. People in rural areas are suffering because the BJP-led Central government has blocked funds for rural works in Bengal. How will they face the people and what will they tell them when asked why they have not received wages for 100 days of rural work? It is not so easy to hoodwink the people. The Panchayat election results will once again prove where the majority support lies,” said a Trinamool Congress leader.