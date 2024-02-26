BJP MPs didn’t undertake any dev work in their constituencies: Min

Udayan Guha, Minister of North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), Government of West Bengal pulled up BJP MPs for “not undertaking any development work in their constituencies, thereby not being able to spend their allocated development funds.”

While attending a government programme in Matigara and Naxalbari area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Minister Guha remarked: “BJP Ministers John Barla, Nishit Pramanik and MP of Rajya Sabha Ananta Maharaj can’t see any development in Bengal. It is high time they wash their eyes to see better. In the past five years, the BJP MPs have not been able to spend the money of the MP Local Area Development (MP-LAD) fund. This shows the amount of political will they have to do development for the common man.”

The Minister added: “In complete contrast, the state government is keen to develop all areas, including rural regions. Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has taken up several projects funded by the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD).”

On Monday, Minister Udayan Guha laid the foundation stones of various projects in Matigara and Naxalbari blocks. Foundation stones were laid for two roads of 6 kilometres in Matigara block and three roads in Naxalbari block. The foundation stone for the construction of a boundary wall of a Kalimandir and a graveyard of the Christian community was also laid in the Naxalbari block. A total of Rs 12 crore has been allocated for this work.

Apart from the Minister; Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad; Papiya Ghosh, President of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress and others were present in the ceremony.

Arun Ghosh said: “We do not divide people on lines of religion, therefore, we are going to build boundary walls for a temple and graveyard together. Another boundary wall for a Masjid will be built soon.”