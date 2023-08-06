BJP MP’s car hits woman, speeds away without taking her to hospital

Kolkata: BJP MP of Durgapur, S S Ahluwalia’s car reportedly hit a woman on Sunday, at Birhata More



area in Burdwan Town, and left the spot without looking at the injured.

Local Trinamool Congress leader Sikha Dutta Sengupta, who was passing by at the time of the incident, rushed the woman to a local health centre and later got her admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

According to media reports, Ahluwalia was passing through the Birhata area on Sunday. At the same time, a woman, identified as Usha Hati, reached the Birhata Crossing from Kalibazar’s direction.

It is alleged that the car in which Ahluwalia was travelling hit Hati and due to the impact of collision, Hati fell down on the road and suffered multiple injuries.

It is alleged that despite Hati’s injuries, neither Ahluwalia nor his driver or any other occupant of the car showed courtesy to rush the woman to a hospital and instead, just looked at her before finally leaving the spot.

After Hati was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, Sengupta reportedly said that the BJP MP should have had some humanity. Trinamool Congress leader Sikha Dutta Sengupta further claimed that BJP leaders have no courtesy.