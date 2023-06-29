BJP MP Saumitra Khan moves High Court seeking protection ahead of Panchayat polls

BJP MP Saumitra Khan approached High Court seeking protection in fear of being arrested before Panchayat polls. The case may be heard next Friday. The matter was being heard by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who allowed the case to be filed. Khan mentioned that several cases have been allegedly filed against him for raising allegations of corruption against the IC of Sonamukhi police station. He feared that he may be arrested in that case ahead of panchayat polls and hence has approached the court seeking protection.