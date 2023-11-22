BJP MP mobbed in Bankura over Centre blocking state’s funds

Kolkata: Referring to BJP as “heartless Zamindars”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that the people of Bengal do not get to know the true colour of the ruling party at the Centre.



Keeping Monday’s incident in mind in which Union minister of state for Education Subhas Sarkar was mobbed at Bankura’s Chhatna, Trinamool Congress said that the BJP cannot befool ‘all the people all the time’.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Trinamool Congress said: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. @BJP4 India MP and MoS @Drsubhassarkar while campaigning for PM Ujjwala Yojana in Bankura was mobbed by a group of agitators demanding the immediate release of MGNREGS funds.”

Sarkar was mobbed while campaigning with a tableau highlighting the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The agitators staged a protest in front of the Union minister and demanded immediate release of MGNREGS funds for Bengal. They urged Sarkar to tell the Prime Minister to release the funds. Some of the agitators said that they were working on the project. They told the minister that they were not thieves.

Trinamool Congress on its social media post also added: “BJP’s façade is swiftly crumbling and the people of Bengal have come to see them for what they truly are – heartless ZAMINDARS!” Incidentally, on September 12, a section BJP worker had locked Sarkar in the BJP party office at Bankura.