BJP MP faces protest by locals

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at a residence in the Durga Nagar area of Ward No. 40 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday night. About four rooms were damaged in the fire.



Jayanta Roy, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Jalpaiguri faced protest by locals when he reached the affected area on Sunday morning to inspect the situation.

Residents of the area raised ‘Go back’ slogans to him. Within a few minutes, he left the area. Locals alleged that he had not come to the ward before. He has not done any development work in the area within the last five years.

“When the incident happened on Saturday, I along with the administration controlled the situation and did all the needful. But the MP did not come yesterday,” said Rajesh Prasad Shah, Councilor of ward number 40.

On Saturday, people noticed thick smoke had been coming out from the house. Gradually, the fire engulfed the nearby rooms. Two LPG gas cylinders exploded one after the other, which worsened the situation. Two fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around two hours.

On Sunday, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri also went to see the affected people. He assured all kind of help to the affected.