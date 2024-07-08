BJP MP accused of permitting ‘illegal activities’ in Indo-B’desh border area

Kolkata: Union minister of Shipping and Ports Santanu Thakur has been accused of issuing permission on his MP letterhead for conducting various business in the India-Bangladesh border area and many are misusing it to allegedly conduct illegal activities, claimed a report published in a Bengali daily.



According to the report, BJP’s Bongaon MP Thakur is issuing permission on his MP letterhead which is then being forwarded to the Border Security Force (BSF) for grant of permission.

This letterhead, allegedly, is being used by many to conduct illegal activities. A copy of one such letterhead was published by the Bengali daily which purportedly allows one Jiyarul Gazi, resident of Hakimpur, to transport beef. However, Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of this letter.

The report claimed this letter was forwarded to the head of BSF’s 85th Battalion. His permission for transportation of beef has reportedly riled up RSS. The leader of the Bengal chapter of one of the RSS organisations has expressed surprise over an MP allowing such “illegal activities”.

Trinamool Congress’s representative of Bongaon party organisation, Biswajit Das has reportedly alleged that this ‘MP Permit’ is sold to persons to run such illegal activities. The report claimed a BSF official is learnt to have said that the force does not allow such activities and will probe this letter.