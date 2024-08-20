BJP moves HC after police ‘denies permission’ for rally

Kolkata: A BJP leader on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging denial of permission by the police in rallying in the same route Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rallied demanding justice in the alleged rape and murder of a junior



doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

It was learnt that the BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta wanted to rally from Moulai to Dorina crossing along with intellectuals of the society but the police allegedly refused to give permission. Subsequently, the bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was approached which then allowed filing a petition in the matter.

The BJP raised questions as to why the permission was denied since there are no such restrictions prevailing in the said route. It was submitted that recently the CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee conducted a rally in the same route undeterred. It was questioned why the Opposition parties were denied permission by the police.Some BJP leaders later told the media that the police is acting with bias and has allegedly failed to maintain law and order, as a result of which the RG Kar incident took place. The saffron brigade also demanded the resignation of Banerjee who is also the health and home minister of the state.