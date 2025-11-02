‘BJP monetising Matuas’ CAA applications in North 24-Parganas’

Kolkata: BJP has been accused of monetising Matuas’ CAA applications as its leaders were allegedly collecting Rs 20 for assistance to fill up forms and Rs 800 to submit them at a CAA “camps” set up by the saffron party in North 24-Parganas.

“That’s the cruel, calculated vision of these BANGLA-BIRODHI ZAMINDARS. Stripping generations of their birthright, one extortionate stamp at a time,” Trinamool Congress said on social media. For the last two months, the Matua Mahasangha office in Thakurnagar has become the centre of CAA related activities with BJP leaders, including Union minister Shantanu Thakur and his brother Subrata, allegedly facilitating camps to distribute so-called ‘Matua identity cards’ and ‘Hindu identity cards.’

The BJP MLA from Haringhata, Ashim Sarkar, allegedly runs a similar, independent camp in Nadia. The BJP members were helping applicants compile the 12-point documentation list required to upload the CAA form 6B. The ruling party in Bengal had earlier raised questions on the legality of such camps. Over 700 of such “predatory rackets” are churning across the state, greenlit straight from the BJP’s high command in Delhi, the filthy proceeds funneled right back to party coffers for more hate-fueled grift, alleged Trinamool Congress.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “First, the vile degenerates of @BJP4India slapped a price tag on the dignity of women in Sandeshkhali, strong-arming them into signing blank papers for cash handouts, that BJP later twisted into bogus rape accusations.”

“Now, these same bloodsucking hypocrites have turned citizenship into a sordid cash cow. In their sham CAA camps, they’re peddling “Hindu identity cards” like street-side fakes, all for a fee: ₹20 to “help” fill the forms, ₹800 to shove them through, with a slimy “no rejection” promise tacked on,” Trinamool wrote further. On its social media post, TMC said: “This isn’t some rogue hustle; it’s BJP blueprint, starting with one sect but gearing up to ram every Bengali down the throat of this degrading citizenship farce.

Imagine shelling out bribes just to cling to the soil your ancestors tilled and died for. Handing over proof of belonging to a nation your forebears bled dry to build.”

One of the BJP members who helped applicants fill up the forms at a Thakurnagar camp reportedly claimed that People who submit forms elsewhere see them rejected and hence they will come to their camps. The rate card comes with a guarantee of “no rejections.”

TMC leader and a key figure of Matua Mahasangha, Mamata Bala Thakur, said that they would start a hunger strike at Thakurbari from November 5, demanding a total scrap of SIR.