‘BJP mocked Hindu faith by placing Modi’s photo beside Maa Kaali’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of crossing all boundaries by placing PM Modi’s photo beside Goddess Kaali at a political event—an act the TMC claimed portrayed Modi as a deity.

Several TMC leaders condemned the move, stating it was an affront to their faith and a distortion of religious tradition. They asserted that Modi is the elected leader of a secular, Constitutional democracy, not a divine figure to be worshipped.

“The MODI CULT has truly lost the plot. In their blind obsession with glorifying one man, they’ve now committed the unthinkable — placing @narendramodi’s image alongside Maa Kali on a @BJP4Bengal event backdrop. This isn’t just sycophancy, it’s SACRILEGE. Modi ji is the elected head of a secular, constitutional democracy, not a deity to be worshipped,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X, sharing the photograph.

The ruling party in Bengal has further stated: “By elevating a mortal man to divine status, @BJP4India has mocked our faith and insulted our traditions. They scream about “Hindu asmita” but use our Gods as campaign props”

Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja said: “During 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s candidate from Puri declared that Lord Jagannath is a bhakt of PM Modi. The result? Forget “400 paar”, BJP couldn’t even secure a simple majority. Modi himself had claimed during the last Lok Sabha elections that he was not a biological son and he was sent by god with a purpose. Yesterday we saw Modi’s photo was put next to Maa Kali on the backdrop of a political event of the BJP. It was an attack on our faith.”

TMC further stated: “Now, @BJP4Bengal has crossed all limits by placing Modi ji’s photo next to Maa Kali at a political event, portraying him as divine. The outcome in 2026? Their arrogance will be crushed. BJP will be reduced to rubble in the Bengal Assembly polls.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “PM Modi’s internal monologue these days: “Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hain ki Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai”. The Head of a country was depicted as divine. It hurts the sentiment of us. We in Bengal worship Maa Kali.

This is blasphemy and a repulsive self-glorification. If appropriating Gods, hijacking faith, and projecting Modi as a divine avatar is BJP’s roadmap for 2026, they’re dangerously disconnected from ground reality.”