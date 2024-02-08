BJP MLAs stage demonstration inside Assembly

BJP MLAs staged a demonstration inside the Assembly on Wednesday after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay rejected the proposal of adjournment motion brought by Asansol South BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal.

Pal had appealed to the Speaker to bring adjournment motion following some alleged incidents of atrocities on women which have been reported from various parts of the state recently. The Speaker however rejected the proposal by saying that the matter may be discussed on the floor of the House but there is no necessity to bring adjournment motion. Pal and other BJP MLAs staged protest demonstrations on the floor of the House and shouted slogans. The BJP MLAs also waved black flags inside the House. Some of the Trinamool Congress women MLAs soon shouted counter slogans against the BJP. State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay outside the Assembly said that the BJP MLAs are crossing the limits of decency. He also reminded that in the past there had been constructive opposition by the opposition party MLAs but the current BJP MLAs are not maintaining the decorum of the Assembly House. BJP MLAs always tend to shout slogans and walk out of the House on insignificant issues.