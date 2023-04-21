‘BJP MLA’s son involved in cow smuggling’

Kolkata: Keshav Poddar, son of BJP MLA from Kulti, Ajay Poddar has been accused of being involved in a cow smuggling racket and siphoning money to the tune of Rs 4 lakh per day. Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday alleged that Keshav has been taking Rs 1.20 crore on a monthly basis out of a cow smuggling racket.



The ruling party in the state on Friday published an audio clip in this connection. They also demanded the arrest of the BJP MLA and his son and a fair probe into the incident. An audio clip has gone viral, where two BJP leaders are making these disclosures.

In the said audio clip, BJP Kulti-III Mandal Sabhapati Kanchan Sinha is heard having a conversation with BJP Kulti-III in-charge Bibhas Singh, where he makes the disclosure that Keshav Poddar, is involved in the cow smuggling racket, Trinamool alleged.

Millennium Post has, however, not verified the audio or the video clip.

In the audio clip, Sinha is heard asking Bibhas Singh to speak to Kulti MLA Ajay Poddar over his son’s transgressions. BJP’s Asansol Sabhapati Dilip Dey has identified the voice of Sinha in the said audio call and asked him to explain his actions. This proves that BJP is involved in the cow smuggling racket, Chakraborty claimed.