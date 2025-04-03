BJP MLA’s resignation sparks speculation of switch to TMC

Kolkata: BJP MLA from Kumargram and party’s Alipurduar district secretary Manoj Kumar Oraon’s recent social media post has triggered speculations with some people saying that if he would quit the party and join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP’s Haldia MLA had recently joined Trinamool Congress. The ruling party leader Kunal Ghosh said that before the 2026 Assembly election the number of BJP MLAs may reduce to 40 as many of their party MLAs would change sides.

He said that the number has been dropping gradually.

He also said that during the 2021 Assembly elections BJP had claimed that they would get 200 seats in Bengal but they had to remain happy with only 77 seats. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leaders had claimed that they would get 30 seats but in reality they managed to get only 12 seats lower than 18 that they had secured in the 2019 elections.

On Tuesday, Oraon posted on social media, directly blaming certain leaders within the Alipurduar district BJP for prioritising personal interests over party welfare.

In his post, he announced his resignation from all political and organisational posts, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning.

“Shubhendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are risking their lives to bring about change in Bengal. However, some leaders are serving their personal interests, disregarding the sentiments of grassroots workers, and prioritizing sycophancy. If the party performs poorly in the Alipurduar district during elections, they must take responsibility. Under such circumstances, I cannot continue holding any party responsibilities.

I have resigned from all posts but will remain in the BJP as a common worker,” he had stated.