BJP MLA’s nephew held for ‘raping’ minor girl after 5 yrs

Kolkata: The nephew of BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui was arrested in Durgapur on Monday morning in connection with an alleged rape case involving a minor girl dating back to 2020.

The accused, identified as Sahadev Ghorui, had reportedly been absconding for nearly five years before being apprehended by police from the Rajbandh area under Kanksa Police Station.

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged at the Kanksa Police Station in May 2020, accusing Sahadev of raping the teenage daughter of a local BJP worker. The accused had been evading law enforcement since the incident. Acting on a tip-off, the police team tracked him down and arrested him early on Monday as he stepped out of his house for a walk. Following his arrest, Sahadev was produced before the Durgapur court, where the police sought custody for further investigation.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui stated that the law should take its own course and that the matter is entirely under police and judicial purview.

However, TMC leaders in the district criticised the BJP, claiming that the incident exposes “double standards” within the party regarding women’s safety and justice.

Meanwhile, Sahadev has denied all allegations, claiming he has been falsely implicated. He asserted that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP (East) Abhishek Gupta said: “A warrant had been pending against the accused for a long time. He had been absconding.

He was arrested today, and legal action will be taken as

per due process.”