BJP MLAs, MPs not working for the people, says minister

jalpaiguri: Blaming the BJP MLAs and MPs from the region of not working for the people, Bengal Irrigation and Waterways minister Partha Bhowmik—during his visit to Jalpaiguri on Friday—claimed that the Centre had not taken adequate initiatives to address issues like erosion of river banks. He further alleged that the Centre had been depriving the people of this region of development.



On Friday, the minister held a meeting with Jalpaiguri District Magistrate (DM) Moumita Godara and Irrigation department officials in Jalpaiguri. The issues that came up for discussion at the meeting include erosion in embankment areas of the district, flood prevention and construction of canals.

After the meeting, Partha Bhowmik said: “The work that has been done by the Irrigation department in Jalpaiguri district and the work that needs to be done have been reviewed. Numerous proposals have been sent to the Central government, but no initiative has been taken up from their (Centre) end. The BJP MLAs or MPs are not doing anything for the people of their constituencies. MLAs and MPs should write letters to the Central government seeking assistance for their constituencies for addressing issues like prevention of erosion of river banks,”stated Bhowmik.

DM Moumita Godara, Irrigation state minister Sabina Yasmin, Backward Class Welfare minister Bulu Chikbaraik, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy and other officials attended the meeting held in the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office.

After a meeting of the District Magistrate office in Jalpaiguri, the minister also inaugurated the work of Birubag Canal of Dhupguri. Later, he left for Alipurduar and visited Bania Jhora irrigation canal under the Kalchini block. On March 4, he will attend a number of programmes

in Alipurduar.