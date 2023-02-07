‘BJP MLAs, MPs indulging in politics of division to cover up their failures’

ALIPURDUAR: “Other MLAs and MPs of North Bengal should strengthen Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s hand for the sake of the people. Instead of doing that, these MPs and MLAs of BJP are indulging in politics of division to cover up their failures,” stated Suman Kanjilal, MLA of Alipurduar who has shifted allegiance from the BJP to the TMC.



Kanjilal after joining the TMC at Kolkata in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday returned to Alipurduar on Tuesday. He was accorded a grand welcome in Alipurduar by TMC leaders and supporters. In Alipurduar the MLA addressed media persons.

Regarding the separate state of North Bengal issue, Kanjilal stated that the central and state leadership of BJP has never spoken in unison on this issue. There has always been a difference of opinion among BJP leaders on this issue. “However, some local MLAs, MPs of BJP are trying to confuse people of North Bengal. The BJP state and central leadership should come clear on the party stand on the issue of separate state of North Bengal and not waylay people”

demanded Kanjilal.

He blamed the BJP state leadership and the Union Minister John Barla for their policy and not living up to assurances of development of the region and the people. “I could not do any work as an MLA for the last two years. An alternative system was in place for the development of the area through various schemes of the Central Government to be implemented by the MP John Barla. Despite repeated requests by me, he turned a deaf ear. Instead he misled the people in far flung rural areas and tea gardens by telling them that the Central Government had blocked central allocation to punish the State Government. I could not accept such lies” added Kanjilal.

It was a political paradigm shift with TMC supporters waiting at the railway station to accord a warm welcome to Suman Kanjilal, the MLA of Alipurduar.

From early morning New Alipurduar Station was crowded with thousands of TMC workers shouting welcome slogans and waving party flags as they awaited Kanjilal’s arrival. Padatik Express finally chugged in at 1pm. As the MLA alighted from the train he was immediately surrounded by TMC supporters showering flowers, offering garlands and bouquets amidst sloganeering.

From there Kanjilal headed straight for the Trinamool district Party Office accompanied by TMC Dist President Prakash Chik Baraik and the Jaigaon Development Authority Chairman Ganga Prasad Sharma. There he met other TMC leaders and then addressed a press conference.