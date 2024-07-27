BJP MLAs led by Suvendu created ruckus in Assembly

Kolkata: BJP MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari created ruckus inside the Assembly, walked out and staged a protest demonstration outside the House demanding termination of minister for the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department Firhad Hakim.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday submitted an adjournment motion proposal seeking discussion on a recent comment by Hakim at a community gathering. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, however, refused to admit that adjournment motion saying it has nothing to do with the matter of the Assembly. BJP legislators then shouted slogans inside the Assembly carrying copies of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Speaker continued with the proceedings of the House, after which the BJP legislators staged a walkout and started protesting in the Assembly lobby. “Hakim went to a gathering organised by a religious body as a minister as well as the city mayor. There he made such controversial statements. Our demand was that the

minister should apologise but the Speaker did not even allow us to read out the adjournment motion,” Adhikari told

the media.