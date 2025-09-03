BJP MLAs found ‘guilty’ let off with warning

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and several BJP MLAs have been found guilty of vandalism, allegedly assaulting Assembly marshals and staff and damaging government property inside the Bengal Assembly.

However, despite the inquiry committee holding them guilty, Speaker Biman Banerjee decided against imposing “harsh punishment”.

The incident dates back to June 23, when BJP legislators clashed violently with Assembly staff and marshals during a session. Assembly employees later filed a written complaint with the Speaker, claiming they were assaulted by BJP MLAs while performing their duties. A separate complaint was also lodged with the local police. The BJP, in turn, alleged that marshals and staff had attacked their legislators.

The uproar followed the suspension of four BJP MLAs—Sankar Ghosh, Manoj Oraon, Deepak Barman and Agnimitra Paul—for the remainder of that session on grounds of “unparliamentary conduct.”

According to the Speaker, 14 security staff were injured while trying to remove the suspended MLAs from the House. The report held Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Manoj Tigga, Santanu Pramanik, Shikha Chattopadhyay, and two other BJP MLAs guilty of misconduct. “The committee’s report makes it clear that these BJP MLAs repeatedly violated the norms of the Assembly and acted against its dignity. Still, I have refrained from imposing harsh punishment.

They have been warned,” Speaker said.