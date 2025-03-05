BJP MLA’s driver held for assaulting wife, cops

BALURGHAT: The driver of BJP MLA Satyen Roy in Gangarampur was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife and attacked police officers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).The accused, identified as Bipul Hazra, is a resident of Shivpur in Ward No. 7 of Buniadpur Municipality.

According to sources, on Tuesday, Bipul was allegedly beating his wife, Kalpana Hazra, at their home. Upon learning about the incident, locals informed the police. Officers from Banshihari Police Station arrived at the scene, rescued Kalpana and admitted her to Rashidpur Rural Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the accused fled as soon as the police entered the area.

However, the situation escalated further when Bipul attempted to assault his wife again at the hospital. When on-duty police officers tried to intervene, he allegedly got into a scuffle with a constable and an ASI, injuring both officers.

The injured policemen are currently receiving treatment at Rashidpur Rural Hospital.

Following the incident, Banshihari Police arrested the accused and took him to the station. A case will be filed against him for assaulting law enforcement officers.MLA Satyen Roy condemned the incident, stating: “I was in Delhi for party work and just returned to Kolkata. The driver has committed a grave mistake by assaulting his wife and even attacking the police. He must face punishment.”

Meanwhile, South Dinajpur District TMC chief Subhash Bhawal demanded strict action, urging police not to spare the accused due to his political connections. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings are underway.