‘BJP MLA’s call to stock weapons reveals party’s plot to incite unrest in Bengal’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday, launched a sharp attack on BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami, alleging that he had called on citizens to stock weapons at their homes.

According to the TMC, a shocking video surfaced on Friday in which BJP MLA Gharami can be seen inciting people to keep weapons at home and encouraging violence on the ground.

The ruling party in Bengal further claimed that Gharami made these objectionable remarks while standing outside a police station, displaying blatant disregard for law and order and attempting to provoke the administration.

Trinamool Congress also claimed that Gharami openly promoted vigilantism and undermined the law enforcement system as he allegedly said: “People need to start stocking weapons in their homes and use them when necessary.”

Trinamool has strongly condemned the MLA’s remarks, labelling them a call to lawlessness.

“From Goli Maaro to Stock Weapons, @BJP4India’s script is soaked in hate. Dibakar Gharami didn’t misspeak, he revealed the plan: incite violence, destabilise Bengal. We will not let Bengal burn to serve Delhi’s political greed!” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “It’s a carefully planned message to BJP’s ground cadres to prepare for bloodshed. Violence isn’t an aberration in BJP, it’s a defining feature. And that’s exactly what Bengal is up against.”

“BJP4India isn’t contesting elections anymore, they’re waging CIVIL WAR. Their Sonamukhi MLA openly calls for households to arm themselves. What next? Private militias? Dibakar Gharami is not a loose cannon. He’s firing BJP’s central agenda,” another party MP Ritabrata Banerjee said.

Partha Bhowmick said: “This is not an isolated case. It is a pattern. Wherever @BJP4India loses, they try to collapse law & order. They lost Bengal, and now they want to burn it down. Dibakar Gharami’s statement is CRIMINAL, but BJP’s Central leadership will protect him. That’s how the gang operates.”

Shashi Panja said: “An elected @BJP4Bengal MLA tells people to stash weapons at home. They want gang warfare. When you can’t win hearts, you reach for hatchets. That’s @BJP4India ’s mantra.”

“Don’t mistake @BJP4Bengal ‘s Sonamukhi MLA Dibakar Gharami’s call to arm civilians as rogue behaviour; it’s @BJP4India ’s official blueprint for Bengal. Incite fear. Stoke violence. Collapse law and order,” said Bratya Basu.