BJP MLA: Our primary objective is separation from Bengal

“We have planted the tree and now it is time to pluck the fruits,” stated BJP MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba.

Expressing hope that something good is set to transpire, politically, for the Gorkhas, Zimba, who is also the GNLF general secretary stated: “Our primary objective is separation from Bengal. I am positive that it will happen in some or the other form, be it a separate state, a territory ruled by the Centre or whatever arrangement is in the best interest of the nation.”

He added: “There have been 18 high-power teams that visited Darjeeling, including from the Union Home ministry; National Security Council; Planning; Statistics and also a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) team consisting of intellectuals. They have studied the ground reality, the geopolitics; the close proximity to China; the Siliguri corridor or the Chicken’s Neck; politics of the North East and unrest in the region; Bengal politics; feasibility and infiltration. They have prepared a comprehensive report and submitted it. I am positive that soon we will get the fruits.”

He was talking to media persons about GNLF President Mann Ghising attending the NDA alliance meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Raju Bista the BJP MP from Darjeeling had assured that the Centre would call for tripartite talks to discuss the Gorkha impasse and chalk out a permanent political solution within July 20. However, no such meeting has been called. Questions are also being raised as to why this issue has failed to make it to the business list of the monsoon session of Parliament.

“It is not necessary that everything has to be listed. Debates, discussions are also not always necessary. The Centre has ample powers. They can just do it,” claimed Zimba.

Interestingly the BJP has always remained sketchy on the separate state issue. While the Hill and some leaders from North Bengal have harped on separation from Bengal, including a Union territory comprising districts of North Bengal, the state and Central leaders have always steered clear of the issue.

When asked to comment on Neeraj Zimba’s Bengal “bifurcation” narrative, BJP MLA from Siliguri, Shankar Ghosh, preferred to play it safe, “I would not like to comment on it as I do not know in what context MLA Zimba has said this”.

When questioned on what BJP means by Permanent Political Solution, Ghosh stated: “Whatever the Central leadership decides on, we will stand by it.”

The BGPM stated that all this is nothing but a ploy to stay in the limelight. “Public should realise what they are up to. Even the tripartite talks did not happen as assured by the MP Bista. Where is BJP’s sincerity towards the Gorkha cause? When will they show it? Gorkhaland is a tool used only for winning elections,” stated SP Sharma, spokesperson, BGPM.