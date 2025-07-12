‘BJP MLA & his associates sparking communal discord’

Siliguri: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Siliguri after a written complaint was filed against BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, accusing him of instigating unrest in Tikiapara and Bagrakote areas. The complaint was submitted by Md. Raju, a resident of Ward 6 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation and founder of the Noor-e-Mujassam Committee, at the Siliguri Police Station on Thursday night.

According to Raju, the incident took place on July 9 when tensions flared between two local groups in the Tikiapara and Bagrakot areas. He alleged that MLA Shankar Ghosh deliberately gathered people in the area and aggravated the situation, leading to widespread chaos. The ensuing unrest reportedly resulted in injuries to several individuals and damage to properties including homes and vehicles. Raju further claimed that the actions of the MLA and his associates were aimed at sparking communal discord. In his complaint, he named five individuals—Shankar Ghosh, Muralidhar Paswan, Nikhil Paswan, Karan Paswan and Ranjan Das, all residents of Jyotinagar Colony—as responsible for the incident.

He demanded strict legal action against those involved. “Shankar Ghosh and his associates were seen raising inflammatory slogans and making provocative speeches aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community. It is strongly suspected that the main motive behind this orchestrated disturbance was to create religious tension and exploit the communal unrest for political gains in the upcoming elections,” said Raju. While Shankar Ghosh has chosen not to comment on the allegations, the BJP has come out in his defense. Arun Mandal, president of the BJP Siliguri Organising District Committee, dismissed the complaint as politically motivated.

“These allegations are entirely baseless. The ruling party is orchestrating this narrative, and the police are working under political pressure rather than conducting an impartial investigation,” Mandal added.