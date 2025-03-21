BJP MLA faces protest in Dinhata Court

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar South BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey faced protests at the Dinhata court on Thursday.

Protesters chanted “Go Back” slogans, and his vehicle was allegedly vandalised, an act the BJP blamed on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In response, BJP district president Abhijit Barman and other leaders staged a road blockade in Cooch Behar, later withdrawing it after police assurances.

Dey and other BJP leaders had gone to court for a case. He alleged that as he was leaving, a group surrounded him, raised slogans, and attacked his car, breaking a window.

“Yesterday, Subhendu Adhikari was attacked similarly. I could have lost my life. There is no democracy in this state,” he claimed.

The TMC denied involvement. Party state vice-president Jayaprakash Majumdar said: “If there is no democracy, how did Nikhil win? The protesters were common people

reacting to Subhendu Adhikari’s misinformation.”