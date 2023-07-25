BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy no more, CM expresses grief

Kolkata: Bishnu Pada Roy, BJP MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, who was suffering from a lung infection for quite some time passed away at SSKM Hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 61 years old.



Roy, who had come to Kolkata to take part in the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief at the sudden demise of Roy.

“I am deeply saddened at the death of Shri Bishnupada Roy of Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri. His premature death has brought a void in parliamentary politics in Bengal. I pay my deep condolences to Roy’s relatives, friends and near and dear ones,” Banerjee tweeted. Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the Assembly session as a mark of tribute to Roy. “Bishnupada Roy, sitting MLA, expired at SSKM hospital today so the Assembly stands adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday. The business schedule of today (Tuesday) will be taken up on July 27,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also expressed grief over Roy’s death. “I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted to the PG Hospital day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti,” Adhikari tweeted.

Roy’s body was first taken to the state head office of BJP at Muralidhar Sen Lane and was then brought to the Assembly. The Speaker and all legislators including those from the TMC, who were present in the state Assembly paid tribute by offering flower wreaths. Roy had won the Dhupguri seat in 2021 by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Mitali Roy.