BJP MLA alleges Matuas’ names dropped from voter list

Kolkata: BJP MLA from Haringhata Ashim Sarkar made a startling allegation in a video that went viral, where he said that attempts are being made to remove the names of BJP supporters who are Hindu, particularly those belonging to the Matua community in the border areas of Bongaon and Ranaghat, in the name of the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He also warned that Matuas will not even spare the BJP if the saffron party does not give adequate attention to granting citizenship to the people belonging to the Matua community.

In a video, Sarkar was heard saying: “In the name of voter list rectification, the names of Hindu BJP supporters, particularly Matuas, are being removed. The conspiracy has been going on in the border areas of Ranaghat and Bongaon.”

“Matuas will not spare the BJP if granting citizenship to the people belonging to the community is not taken seriously,” Sarkar warned.

Sarkar earlier also courted controversy when he had brought allegations of harassing people in the name of issuing religion certificates against Thakurbari. His explosive remarks apparently aimed at BJP MP Shantanu Thakur.

Earlier, a fierce political row broke out over Union minister Shantanu Thakur’s involvement in issuing identity cards to members of the All-India Matua Mahasangha, with allegations of corruption, illegality, and political manipulation deepening the controversy. Thakur had, however, defended the initiative, saying: “We were issuing identity cards on the basis of a survey. We were providing the IDs after verifying their eligibility and recommending that these people, whom we give certificates, can be given citizenship...”

Trinamool Congress leaders raised questions over whether Thakur had the legal authority to undertake such a process.

Trinamool Congress leader and Bongaon Municipality Chairman Gopal Seth had written to the Union Home Ministry flagging allegations that Thakur was holding camps and giving ID cards and certificates to Bangladeshi immigrants who crossed the border in recent years in exchange for money.