BJP misusing NIA: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in East Midnapore’s Kanthi have alleged that BJP has sent NIA to the house of a candidate from Bhagawanpur block II who is contesting a cooperative election scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress leaders attacked the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari saying that the latter and his party were instrumental behind sending NIA to the house of its party candidate in connection with an old case only because of fear of losing the cooperative election. Kanthi Cooperative bank election will be held on Sunday and a former senior member of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad is contesting as a candidate.

In the fear of losing the election the NIA raided his house on Friday morning in connection with an old case, alleged Trinamool Congress local leaders.

A week ago, Trinamool secured a spectacular victory in the ‘Tamluk Krishi Samabay Bank’ election. Incidentally, the ruling party recently won in a cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal. Out of 42 seats in the ‘Kalikakunda Bakshichowk Samabay Simiti’ election, BJP managed to field its candidate in only 3 seats while in the remaining 39 seats they failed to give a candidate. As a result, the Trinamool Congress won the election with 39 seats uncontested by the BJP.