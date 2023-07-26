‘BJP misrepresenting facts to divert attention from Manipur’

“A conspiracy is on to misrepresent facts and to give political colour to incidents occurring in Bengal by the BJP to divert attention from the Manipur impasse,” alleged Papiya Ghosh, president, TMC Darjeeling District Committee (Plains).

On Tuesday, she visited the tribal woman who was allegedly beaten up over a scuffle that had ensued over an extramarital affair. Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A political party is distorting facts. The incident of Bagdogra is over a family dispute. There is nothing related to politics in this,” said Papiya Ghosh after visiting the victim’s house at Bhujiyapani in Bagdogra under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on Wednesday.

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten up during a kangaroo court which took place in the Bhujiyapani area of Bagdogra over an extra-marital affair. Later, the women filed a written complaint at the Bagdogra police station based on which police arrested four people in the case. Rumors were spread stating that a mob stripped and beaten up the woman.

Recently, Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Dept. tweeted on the issue where he mentioned: “Another Tribal woman assaulted and stripped in Siliguri, West Bengal.”

Papiya Ghosh visited the Bhujiyapani area, met the victim and her family and also talked to the villagers on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister asked us to visit the village and find out the truth behind the incident. It is clearly an altercation between villagers over a very personal issue. Women clashed with each other,” stated Ghosh.

The incident occurred on July 19.

Roshni Kherwar, a local resident, allegedly had an extra-marital affair with Pradeep Sarkar, a resident of Bhujiapani. As the matter became public, a kangaroo court was held at Panthabari Primary School in Bhujiapani by the villagers.

Pradeep Sarkar’s wife Gauri Sarkar and Roshni Kherwar had a scuffle. While trying to separate the two parties, the victim woman was roughed up.

She is a close friend of Gauri. Allegedly, she was attacked by Roshni Kherwar and her supporters. The women were fighting with each other and tearing each other’s clothes.

The victim woman said: “I am getting threats now. I am scared after the incident. I want the culprits to be punished.”

Meanwhile, Roshni Kherwar also filed a counter-complaint. She said: “It is not true that the woman was stripped and beaten. She also beat me. The incident happened in a scuffle between us.”

The arrested include Pradeep Sarkar, Gauri Sarkar, Shiva Valmiki and Lalita Valmiki. Pradeep and Gauri Sarkar are husband and wife and Shiva and Lalita are siblings.