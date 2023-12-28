‘BJP misleading people over construction of National Centre of Excellence’

Cooch Behar: Union minister of State for Home and Youth Welfare Sports, Nishit Pramanik, faced criticism for allegedly misleading the public about the construction of the National Centre of Excellence in Cooch Behar.



Adding to the controversy, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has initiated trials for various sports without any established infrastructure. Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson, Partha Pratim Roy, criticised Nishit Pramanik, while the Union minister claims that the lack of cooperation from the state government has stalled all work.

Partha Pratim Roy said: “How are trials for various sports taking place here without commencing the infrastructure work? Essentially, people are being deceived. Whenever we questioned the progress of the sports hub, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) suddenly held a press conference and announced training in various sports. They are talking about training in facilities that do not exist yet. Players are being called and trained at the BSF camp ground. All the places where SAI provides training have complete infrastructure. Here, they are discussing how to train before building the necessary facilities. It’s a complete deception.”

Nishit Pramanik responded by saying: “There are some electricity poles on that land. Despite appeals to the state government, they are not being removed, hindering the progress of the work. The state government is not cooperating.”

The SAI North East India National Center of Excellence is being constructed on the Railway land in New Cooch Behar. The foundation for the project was laid earlier this year, with a completion target set for 2024.

However, no progress has been made beyond the construction of the boundary wall. Meanwhile, SAI commenced football, volleyball and archery trials, starting from Wednesday.