BJP misleading people and inciting violence, says TMC

raiganj: After an irate mob torched the Kaliaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon while protesting against the death of the teenager, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed the BJP for inciting violence and misleading the people by claiming that the minor’s death was caused due to rape.



Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of TMC said: “The state government is taking appropriate measures against any crime. In Kaliaganj BJP misled people and sparked tension. It has resulted in the attack on police and the police station. Kaliaganj Police Station was torched. Police will have to take stern steps against

the offenders.” Furniture along with documents in some rooms of the police station have been completely damaged. Parked cars and numerous bikes in the police station premises were also vandalised and torched.

Agitating mobs pelted stones on police. In order to bring situation under control, police were compelled to resort to lathicharge in which more than 50 people, including 32 policemen were injured. Reportedly, police were also forced to fire tear gas to disperse the mob.

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital. Police have detained 20 people so far. Tension loomed large in Kaliaganj and other police station areas of the district.Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District stated: “Some police persons have been injured in incidents of stone pelting. Raids are being conducted. Persons involved will be booked.” The police had recovered the body of a class XII student from a pond at Gangoa village in Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur on April 21. Locals claimed that the girl was killed after being raped.

The postmortem report reached the police yesterday which revealed that death was caused “due to ingestion of poisonous substances.”

No sexual abuse was found in the postmortem report.On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters, mostly from tribal and Rajbanshi communities, demanded CBI inquiry. They held a protest rally in Kaliaganj.

They then advanced towards the police station where they were supposed to submit a memorandum.Police intercepted them near the police station.

The irate mob broke the barricade and tried to enter the police station. When police chased them, the protesters allegedly pelted stones on the police. The agitators broke down the boundary wall to reach the police station and set the police station on fire. Fire engines were rushed to the spot and subsequently the flames were doused.