BJP ‘mirrors TMC-style grassroots outreach’

Kolkata: The Bengal unit of the BJP has adopted an outreach strategy similar to that of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as it steps up preparations ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.



Party leaders and BJP MLAs have been instructed to intensify coordination with voters at the booth level. MLAs have been urged to cover at least five booths every day and engage directly with local residents.

The booth-wise coordination exercise is to be completed by February 25. Leaders have also been asked to remain in regular contact with voters identified as beneficiaries of Central government schemes.

In addition, BJP leaders and MLAs have been directed to strengthen their links with party workers at the grassroots level.

Sources in the state BJP said that, as the Madhyamik examination is underway and will be followed by the Higher Secondary examination, leaders will have to emphasise reaching out to the people and holding conversations.

As there will be restrictions on playing loudspeakers due to examinations, the “silent period” should be utilised for booth-level planning and public coordination.

Sources said that BJP MPs have been instructed to aggressively highlight the failures of the state government at the grassroots level. They have also been asked to launch zone-wise movements against the Mamata Banerjee government, keeping local issues and conditions in mind. Regular feedback will be taken from MPs right up to the Bengal polls.

Trinamool Congress has already started a couple of public outreach programmes in the state to begin grassroots mobilisation, aiming at securing a fourth consecutive term for the Mamata Banerjee government.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had recently launched two major outreach programmes—Banglar Samarthaner Sanjog and Unnayaner Sanlap.

Under the programme, around 1,800 “influencing personalities” have been identified. Each will receive a kit containing ‘Unnayaner Panchali’—earlier launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—along with her letter, report cards highlighting 15 years of development, and a memento.

Incidentally, a crucial meeting was recently held at the house of Union minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar in Delhi. BJP National President Nitin Nabin was present at the meeting. BJP’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal also attended.