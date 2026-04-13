'BJP means detention, TMC means no tension': Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP's policies promote "detention and deprivation", while asserting that his party stands for "security and welfare". Addressing an election rally at Karimpur in Nadia district, Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to instil fear among voters and deprive them of their democratic rights through measures like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. "People were made to stand in queues, and their voting rights were taken away. The answer must be given through votes," he said. "Large sections of marginalised communities, including Matuas, Namashudras and other backward class voters, were disproportionately affected by the SIR, despite possessing valid documents. BJP means detention, and TMC means no tension," he added. Claiming that even some BJP supporters were now being "deprived of their rights", he urged people not to be intimidated and assured them that their voting rights would be restored after the TMC returns to power.

The TMC leader also targeted the BJP's central leadership, describing them as "outsiders" who come to the state for campaigning without understanding its culture and ethos. "What we eat, wear, and how we live will be decided by the people of Bengal, not outsiders," he said. Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, said he would quit politics if the BJP implements a scheme similar to 'Lakshmir Bhandar' in any state it governs. He challenged the BJP to present a "report card" of the Narendra Modi government's performance over the past decade and compare it with the TMC government's 15-year tenure. "If they have the courage, let them come for an open debate with facts and statistics," he said. The Diamond Harbour MP said the state government would continue its welfare schemes, ensure piped drinking water to every household, organise block-level health camps, and expand old-age pension coverage.