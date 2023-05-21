BJP may change the name of the country if voted to power in 2024, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Following Suvendu Adhikari’s threat of writing to the Union Fisheries minister requesting stoppage of funds to Bengal for allegedly changing the name of PM Matysa Sampada Yojana to Banga Matsya Yojana, TMC has hit back saying the BJP itself has changed names of several schemes and may change the name of the country if voted back to power in 2024 Parliamentary elections.



At a time when the West Bengal government is locking horns with the BJP-led-Central government over freezing of funds relating to 100 days rural work and Awas Yojana, the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Adhikari has threatened to write to the Union Fisheries minister requesting stoppage of funds under PM Matysa Sampada Yojana. His bone of contention is that the TMC-led Bengal government has allegedly changed the name of the scheme to Banga Matsya Yojana.

Further referring to the freezing of funds by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Suvendu said one must learn from the Union minister of the department, Giriraj Singh, how to take strict action.

Responding to Suvendu’s threat. TMC MP Santanu Sen has told the media that the BJP themselves have changed the names of several schemes. He alleged: “The name of Indira Awas Yojana was changed to PM Awas Yojana. Likewise, in several BJP states the names of different government projects are being changed to the names of BJP leaders. Narendra Modi has named an entire stadium after him. So such threats are baseless.”

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, led by the party’s national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, recently submitted a memorandum to the office of Giriraj Singh, demanding revocation of Section 27 of the MGNREGA Act and release of the funds owed to Bengal.

The memorandum highlighted that as of April 2023, the dues owed to Bengal under various schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, PMAY, and NSAP stand at approximately Rs 12,300 crore.

TMC MPs asserted that MGNREGA is a right guaranteed by an Act of Parliament. “The Union government cannot withhold the rights of the people by not sanctioning man-days (person-days) and delaying payments,” they said.