BJP may attempt manipulation in voter list in Bengal, alleges TMC

Kolkata: Alleging that the BJP might attempt to replicate the “Delhi model” in Bengal in the upcoming Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday claimed that 4,500 ghost voters have been added to Bengal’s electoral rolls.

It alleged that the party at the Centre may now indulge in voter list manipulation tactics in Bengal as well as they did in Delhi. On its social media post, Trinamool Congress said: “In a shocking exposé, the voter list of Baruipur’s Champahati panchayat in South 24 Parganas has reportedly surged by 4,500 in just seven months since the Lok Sabha elections, with many names from Murshidabad, Malda, and Siliguri instead of local residents, according to a news report.

The revelation comes merely days after Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over BJP’s malicious attempt to replicate its “Delhi Model” in Bengal and manipulate voter lists for electoral gains.

While addressing a press conference on February 12 after the presentation of the state budget, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said: “Why should the voter roll be made online? How did Maharashtra’s voter list increase by 40 lakh? They are trying the same in Bengal, attempting to add outsiders to our voter list. We will not allow this. What others cannot do, we can. We have uncovered their lies.”

Trinamool Congress on Friday raised the same issue. Quoting the article, the ruling party in Bengal further stated: “when a “ghost voter” named Shanka Majhi was contacted, the number was found to be linked to a Malda cyber cafe, validating CM Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of the Bangla-Birodhi BJP orchestrating electoral fraud by adding “outsiders” to rolls. Following the discovery of these “ghost voters”, Trinamool Congress has reportedly directed its leaders to monitor the situation

across the state.

Taking to X over the blatant threat to democracy, Trinamool Congress posted: “4,500 Ghost Voters Added to Bengal’s Electoral Rolls? In just 7 months since the Lok Sabha elections, Champahati’s voter count has surged by 4,500, with many new entries traced back to Murshidabad, Malda, and Siliguri, rather than local residents. Shockingly, some booths have seen 200-300 new registrations, with multiple voters listed under the same phone number! This isn’t a clerical error; @BJP4India is attempting to replicate the “Delhi Model” right here in Bengal. Is @ECISVEEP even monitoring this blatant manipulation? If this goes unchallenged, the integrity of elections across India will be at grave risk. Democracy is

under THREAT!”