BJP man who poured water into ballot box attacked

BALURGHAT: A BJP booth president was allegedly attacked by miscreants on Saturday after the completion of the poll in South Dinajpur.



The BJP booth president Antu Roy was allegedly involved in pouring water into the ballot box in Gangarampur block’s Singforka village at booth number 167/37.

The miscreants also vandalised his residence and threatened to torch him alive.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar reached his home and took Roy to a local BJP party office with his family members. A police complaint was also lodged at the Gangarampur PS by Roy.

Roy said: “Attacking me and my house was politically motivated. Local TMC activists are involved. I was beaten up by them and my residence was vandalised.

I took shelter at a local BJP party office.” He claimed that none of the BJP party members were involved in pouring water into the ballot box.

Mrinal Sarkar, South Dinajpur district president of TMC, said: “The allegation of attacking the booth president of BJP and vandalising his residence by our party workers is baseless. The BJP state president is trying to malign our party with fabricated charges. In reality, he and his party men attacked us and our supporters.”

“He and his saffron activists were involved in pouring water into the ballot box on Saturday at Singforka village, booth number 167/37 speculating defeat in the poll results,” added Sarkar.