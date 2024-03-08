‘BJP man sitting on judge’s chair gave orders after taking saffron party pills’

Kolkata: Addressing a massive rally on Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, without taking anybody’s name, said that a “BJP man was sitting on a judge’s chair” and he allegedly continued to deliver judgment after taking “BJP pills”.

“Someone sitting on the judge’s chair was announcing his joining the BJP. He was taking pills from BJP and was doing what BJP was asking him to do. I don’t want to comment on any judge but I can criticise the judgment. I was also a practicing lawyer. We know what is wrong and what is right,” Banerjee said. She was addressing a gathering of women at Dorina Crossing on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Party leader Shashi Panja said that there is no doubt that the former judge used his judge position to fulfill his

political ambitions. Banerjee asserted that the students’ whose job was cancelled by the former Calcutta High Court judge, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, will ensure his defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if he contests at all. “People are asking me what type of judgments are coming out in Bengal. Royal Bengal Tigers will flee after seeing such judgments. I replied that some people are like that and we have nothing to do. I am happy that the mask has been removed from their face.”

Further taking a dig at him, she said: “They have become great leaders after cancelling the employment of thousands of youths. They were lecturing on TV almost every day. They were abusing Abhishek by taking his name. Be prepared if you contest Lok Sabha elections from any seats, I will bring those whose employment was taken away by you.

They will defeat you. Starting tomorrow, people will give their verdict against you. Youths will not forgive you. If you had any issues with some recruitment panels you could have said so. We could have rectified the panel”. She likened the BJP and CPI(M) to “venomous snakes” and alleged they are waiting to file lawsuits to cancel the jobs given to unemployed people.

Meanwhile, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined BJP on Thursday. TMC shared an image on its X handle with the words ‘My Lord’. However, the alphabet ‘o’ in ‘Lord’ was replaced by the lotus symbol of the BJP. The post read: “If you know, you know”.

Earlier, referring to Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s interaction with the media, Abhishek Banerjee alleged: “He said I approached the BJP and the BJP approached me. This is very interesting and you have to read between the lines. Hence, he confessed that he was in touch with the BJP when he delivered his judgements on various cases. I will leave the rest to the people.”